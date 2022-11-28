Safe-T Group (SFET) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 101.13%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Safe-T Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Safe-T Group Price Performance
Shares of SFET opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.49. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.
Separately, Dawson James cut Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
