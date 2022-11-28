The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

OTC WOSGF opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

