JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target to $14.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

CCU stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 33.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 114.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 321,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 150,231 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

