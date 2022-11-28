JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target to $14.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance
CCU stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.76.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
