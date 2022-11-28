Stephens Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $121.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $130.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

