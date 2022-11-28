StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.21.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
