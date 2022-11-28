StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 3.4 %

Culp stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Culp during the second quarter worth $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

