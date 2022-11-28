TD Securities Boosts EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$80.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.78.

EQB opened at C$57.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$44.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

