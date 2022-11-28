Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SJ. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.00.
Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.4 %
TSE SJ opened at C$47.31 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$47.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.
Stella-Jones Announces Dividend
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
Read More
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.