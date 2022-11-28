Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SJ. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE SJ opened at C$47.31 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$47.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.