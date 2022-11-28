ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAF opened at 25.98 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of 21.93 and a 52-week high of 28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of 24.17.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
