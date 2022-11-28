ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAF opened at 25.98 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of 21.93 and a 52-week high of 28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of 24.17.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

