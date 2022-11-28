Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 276 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($2.96) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Dr. Martens Stock Down 25.2 %
Dr. Martens stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.
About Dr. Martens
