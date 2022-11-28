Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Lifted to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Assura from GBX 79 ($0.93) to GBX 71 ($0.84) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of ARSSF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Assura has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

