Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Down 17.8 %
OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $16.15 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.
