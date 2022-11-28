Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Down 17.8 %

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $16.15 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.