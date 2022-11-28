Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Upgraded to Buy by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Banco Comercial Português from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco Comercial Português to €0.19 ($0.19) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Banco Comercial Português Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

