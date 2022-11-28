TD Securities Raises EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$80.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQGPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on EQB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Trading Up 10.8 %

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $44.29 on Friday. EQB has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.