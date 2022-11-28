Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EMRAF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $39.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. Emera has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

