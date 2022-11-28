Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.83 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

