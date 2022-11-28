Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of ITJTY opened at $13.13 on Friday. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

