Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of ITJTY opened at $13.13 on Friday. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.