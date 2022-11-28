Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Down 13.1 %
Shares of ITJTY opened at $13.13 on Friday. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
