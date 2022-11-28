Leslie’s (LESL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Leslie’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $15.25 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Leslie’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

