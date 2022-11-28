Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Baozun Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $4.03 on Monday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on BZUN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
