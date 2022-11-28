Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $4.03 on Monday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BZUN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Baozun by 1,700.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,673 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Baozun by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Baozun by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Baozun by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

