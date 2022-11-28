Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2,965.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 863,042 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
