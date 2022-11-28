Hibbett (HIBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hibbett to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hibbett Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $90.58. The company has a market capitalization of $873.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at $269,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Further Reading

