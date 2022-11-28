Five Below (FIVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $161.63 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 114.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $21,459,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $19,983,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $18,553,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

