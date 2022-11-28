nCino (NCNO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Price Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at nCino

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.