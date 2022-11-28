Elastic (ESTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $162.46.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Elastic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

