Ray Davies Sells 10,500 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Ray Davies sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £99,750 ($117,949.63).

Ray Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Ray Davies sold 11,500 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.12), for a total transaction of £108,100 ($127,823.11).

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

LOK stock opened at GBX 960 ($11.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £288.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,400.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 852.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 937.07. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 674 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,090 ($12.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Lok’nStore Group Increases Dividend

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 12.25 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

(Get Rating)

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.