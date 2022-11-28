Insider Selling: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells 13,588 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Mike Morgan sold 13,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,082 ($12.79), for a total value of £147,022.16 ($173,846.71).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,086 ($12.84) on Monday. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 872 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,488 ($17.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 987.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 994.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.93.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.78) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,250 ($14.78) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,300 ($15.37).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

