Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Insider Naguib Kheraj Acquires 50,000 Shares

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £89,000 ($105,238.26).

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.10) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.84. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Petershill Partners PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 167.80 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.50 ($3.67).

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

