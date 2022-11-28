StockNews.com Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Formula One Group by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

