Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

