Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRT opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

