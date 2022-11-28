Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

