Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

