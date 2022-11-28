Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ATO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $119.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.