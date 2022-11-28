CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.

Shares of GIB opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CGI by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after acquiring an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

