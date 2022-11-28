CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.
CGI Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of GIB opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGI (GIB)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.