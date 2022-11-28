ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $38.51 on Friday. ACNB has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $327.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACNB during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of ACNB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACNB by 256.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

