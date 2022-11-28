Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.55.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
