Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

