Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.47. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.