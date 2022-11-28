Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Calian Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

CGY stock opened at C$61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$702.93 million and a P/E ratio of 52.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$51.99 and a 12-month high of C$72.11.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total transaction of C$106,715.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$277,883.17.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

