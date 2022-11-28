Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Xiaomi Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Xiaomi has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.57.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

Xiaomi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.