Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Xiaomi Stock Down 4.0 %
OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Xiaomi has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.57.
Xiaomi Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xiaomi (XIACF)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.