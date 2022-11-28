CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CASI opened at $1.97 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

In related news, Director James Huang purchased 19,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $74,540.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 335,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,562.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

