LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of LPTH opened at $1.29 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
