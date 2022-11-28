Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

