Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $26.50 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $106.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
