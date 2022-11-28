Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $26.50 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $106.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

About Strattec Security

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

