Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

