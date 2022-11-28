Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.39. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

