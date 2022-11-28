B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of BOSC stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

