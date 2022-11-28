SFL (SFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SFL has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $11.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
SFL has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.
