SFL (SFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SFL has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in SFL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

