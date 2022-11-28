Workday (WDAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.58. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $285.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.48.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Workday by 151.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $243,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

