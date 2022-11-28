La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.