La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

