Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RY opened at $100.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $246,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

