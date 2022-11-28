Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.0 %
RY opened at $100.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.