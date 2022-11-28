Splunk (SPLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $78.29 on Monday. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.03.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 430.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

